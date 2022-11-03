Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 38,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 423,809 shares.The stock last traded at $8.43 and had previously closed at $8.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93.
Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.
Further Reading
