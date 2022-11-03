Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 38,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 423,809 shares.The stock last traded at $8.43 and had previously closed at $8.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93.

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Moneda USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at about $3,300,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at about $773,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 13.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.