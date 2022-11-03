Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

Core Laboratories has decreased its dividend by an average of 73.7% annually over the last three years. Core Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 4.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Core Laboratories to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.42 million, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

