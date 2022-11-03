Cormark Trims Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Target Price to C$6.65

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$7.10 to C$6.65 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on YRI. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a C$690.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$6.90 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$63.98.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold Trading Down 6.3 %

TSE:YRI opened at C$5.64 on Monday. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.78 and a 1-year high of C$8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.38.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$551.16 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.