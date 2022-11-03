Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.34-$2.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.59-$0.61 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on OFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NYSE:OFC opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $29.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.15. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 91.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 892,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 31,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

