Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Corteva updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.45-2.60 EPS.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,407,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,704. Corteva has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day moving average is $58.86.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Cadence Bank purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

