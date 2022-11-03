Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Raised by United Bank

United Bank grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,522 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.6% of United Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.9 %

COST stock traded up $4.43 on Thursday, reaching $487.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,573. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $215.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,655. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

