Cowen Trims Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Target Price to $120.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Cowen from $153.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 64.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Melius began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

NASDAQ ALGT traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $73.01. 4,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $63.78 and a twelve month high of $197.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.55.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $629.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.22 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,437.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $36,563.94. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,028.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,874 shares of company stock valued at $352,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after acquiring an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,282,000 after purchasing an additional 105,120 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,643 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 291.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 69,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $7,670,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

