Cowen Trims Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Target Price to $120.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Cowen from $153.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 64.36% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Melius began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.
Allegiant Travel Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ ALGT traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $73.01. 4,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $63.78 and a twelve month high of $197.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.55.
Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel
In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,437.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $36,563.94. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,028.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,874 shares of company stock valued at $352,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after acquiring an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,282,000 after purchasing an additional 105,120 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,643 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 291.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 69,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $7,670,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
