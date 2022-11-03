Creditcoin (CTC) Price Up 33.9% This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $109.42 million and approximately $14.78 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002601 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004914 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001275 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00018420 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.