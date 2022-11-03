Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.655 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

Crestwood Equity Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Crestwood Equity Partners has a payout ratio of 137.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 139.4%.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $32.96.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $304,494,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,585,668 shares in the company, valued at $256,033,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 18.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at about $631,000. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

