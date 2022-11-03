Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.95-$10.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.46 billion. Crocs also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.95-10.30 EPS.

Crocs Stock Performance

CROX stock traded up $9.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.60. 5,119,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,543. Crocs has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.93 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Crocs to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after buying an additional 226,669 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 16.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,715,000 after buying an additional 137,493 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 63.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 222,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,963,000 after acquiring an additional 85,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth $5,401,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.