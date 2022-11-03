Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.95-10.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.455-3.520 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.46 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CROX. OTR Global cut Crocs to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of CROX stock traded up $10.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.03. 183,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,677. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.01. Crocs has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.52. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 123.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $969,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 16.5% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 5.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 9.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

