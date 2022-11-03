Crown (NYSE:CCK) Shares Gap Up to $66.76

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.76, but opened at $70.94. Crown shares last traded at $71.48, with a volume of 40,348 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Crown Stock Up 8.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -32.35%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 92.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 187.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Further Reading

