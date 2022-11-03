Crypto Snack (SNACK) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $75.40 Million

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last week, Crypto Snack has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar. One Crypto Snack token can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto Snack has a market capitalization of $75.40 million and $839,113.00 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,302.45 or 0.31127065 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012158 BTC.

Crypto Snack Token Profile

Crypto Snack’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Snack is www.cryptosnacks.org.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

