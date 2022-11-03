CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.66 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average of $43.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of CubeSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 59.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

