CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.66 EPS.
Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average of $43.98.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of CubeSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.83.
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
