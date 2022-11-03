Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after acquiring an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after acquiring an additional 558,053 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,837,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,841,000 after acquiring an additional 97,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,636,000 after acquiring an additional 25,404 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $117.37 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.09. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.85.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

