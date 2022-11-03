CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 245.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,588 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $44,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 212,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,104 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $97.20. 126,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,838,351. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $127.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.04.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.57.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.