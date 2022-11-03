CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Lowered to $125.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.38% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.65.
CVS Health Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.13. 474,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,838,351. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $128.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70.
Institutional Trading of CVS Health
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
