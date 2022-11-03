CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Lowered to $125.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.65.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.13. 474,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,838,351. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $128.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

