CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $169.90 million-$176.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $175.86 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.54–$0.39 EPS.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 11.0 %

CYBR stock traded up $14.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.50. 1,373,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,286. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -48.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $528,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

