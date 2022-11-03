DA Davidson Comments on Oshkosh Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.51. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OSK. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Argus began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Shares of OSK stock opened at $85.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $125.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 108.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 214.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.