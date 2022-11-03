Dai (DAI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $311.25 Million

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Dai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dai has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $6.12 billion and approximately $311.25 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,310.91 or 0.31141272 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012163 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai’s launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,120,821,947 tokens. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

