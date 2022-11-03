Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.30

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.30 and traded as high as $3.47. Daktronics shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 120,183 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DAKT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Daktronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Daktronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Daktronics Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.35 million, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.92 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.

In other Daktronics news, Director Andrew David Siegel bought 13,217 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $38,329.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,265,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,636.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrew David Siegel acquired 13,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $38,329.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,265,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,636.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,941.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 40,175 shares of company stock worth $113,836 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daktronics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Daktronics during the first quarter worth $2,350,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Daktronics by 32.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 435,827 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the third quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 368,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 335,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Further Reading

