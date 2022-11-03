Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 4.4% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $58,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Danaher by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Danaher by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 100,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,955 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Danaher by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $242.25. The stock had a trading volume of 156,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.89 and a 200 day moving average of $264.74. The stock has a market cap of $176.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

