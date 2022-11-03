Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) PT Lowered to 107.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from 108.00 to 107.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DNKEY. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 93.00 to 92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 112.00 to 113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Up 0.9 %

DNKEY stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. Danske Bank A/S has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

