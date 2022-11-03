Dara Bazzano Sells 1,700 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dara Bazzano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

On Thursday, August 11th, Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $148.17. 4,930,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,025,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.35 billion, a PE ratio of 121.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.16 and its 200-day moving average is $136.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $717,426,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $672,843,000 after buying an additional 4,878,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,049 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,670,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in T-Mobile US by 8,847.6% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,970,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.