Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.650-1.654 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion. Datadog also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.18-0.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.30.

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,564. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,600.60 and a beta of 1.08. Datadog has a 1-year low of $74.38 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.97.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,182 shares of company stock valued at $5,252,563. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

