Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given New €12.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Societe Generale to €12.00 ($12.00) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Davide Campari-Milano from €11.90 ($11.90) to €10.00 ($10.00) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Davide Campari-Milano from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Davide Campari-Milano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($12.80) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Davide Campari-Milano from €14.30 ($14.30) to €15.00 ($15.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.49.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.