De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $91.33

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 91.33 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 98 ($1.13). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 93.90 ($1.09), with a volume of 212,020 shares trading hands.

De La Rue Trading Up 3.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £189.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 946.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get De La Rue alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Clive Vacher bought 22,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £20,080.18 ($23,216.76).

About De La Rue

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The company offers printed banknotes, and polymer and security features.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.