Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 107.1% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.4% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.58.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE DE opened at $385.95 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $365.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,431 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.