Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Delek US has a payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Delek US to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Shares of Delek US stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $30.44. 21,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,997. Delek US has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $1.33. Delek US had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Delek US from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Delek US to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth $501,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 22.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 43.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 67.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth $310,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

