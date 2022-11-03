Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 45 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 461 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Adobe were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 770.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $301.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.94. The company has a market cap of $140.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

