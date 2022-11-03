Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,102 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $408,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,401 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after purchasing an additional 903,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after purchasing an additional 408,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $252.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

