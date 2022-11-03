Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in PayPal were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 83.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after acquiring an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 79.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna downgraded PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PayPal to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.21.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $231.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

