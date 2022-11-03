Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $121,000 Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of MRO opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 7.58%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

