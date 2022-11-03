Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $71,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,657,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $322,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581,901 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 795.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,026,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $299,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353,074 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,524,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,797,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

