Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Increases Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in AON were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of AON by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,097,000 after buying an additional 4,535,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,671 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at about $280,471,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $56,558,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 37.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 559,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,820,000 after purchasing an additional 151,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $279.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.61.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.00.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

