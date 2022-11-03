Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 191 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 51.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $154.83 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

