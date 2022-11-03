Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 341 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 59.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 602.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Williams Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Williams Companies by 66.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 945,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,600,000 after purchasing an additional 376,333 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

WMB stock opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 17.72%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.66%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.