Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $3,318,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $3,101,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $11,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WTW opened at $220.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $244.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,133.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,944,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,753 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,249. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

