Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Price Target to $14.00

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 133.72% from the company’s current price.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $994.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $221.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.01 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,794,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,558,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 611,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 356,075 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 38,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

