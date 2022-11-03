Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Price Target to $14.00

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 133.72% from the company’s current price.
NASDAQ PLYA opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $994.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.58.
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $221.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.01 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 611,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 356,075 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 38,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
