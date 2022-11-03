Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Target Price to $90.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Entegris from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.45.

ENTG opened at $63.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Entegris has a 12-month low of $62.45 and a 12-month high of $158.00.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Entegris by 1,057.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 264.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

