Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €7.71 ($7.71) and last traded at €7.70 ($7.70). 495,272 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €7.55 ($7.55).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.00) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.17.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.
