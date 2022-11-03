Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,849 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,789 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Devon Energy by 36.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after buying an additional 2,083,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 276.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,220 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $54,259,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.37.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $67.44 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.25.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

