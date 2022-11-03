Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($32.37) to GBX 3,000 ($34.69) in a report on Friday, July 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($49.72) to GBX 4,500 ($52.03) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

NYSE:DEO traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,563. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

