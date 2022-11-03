Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) is Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 696,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,707 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 28.7% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $28,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 21,773 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 599,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,421,000 after acquiring an additional 26,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.45. The stock had a trading volume of 294,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,326. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $52.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.77.

