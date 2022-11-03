Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) is Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,896,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,599,000 after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 451,405 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,683,000 after acquiring an additional 34,845 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,158,000 after acquiring an additional 32,484 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.65. 381,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,624. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.88. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $64.34.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.