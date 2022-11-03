Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.30

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.30 and last traded at C$5.33, with a volume of 90226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DBM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.11.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of C$466.24 million and a PE ratio of 6.00.

Insider Activity

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$870.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$866.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Amar Doman bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.90 per share, with a total value of C$212,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$315,856.50.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Further Reading

