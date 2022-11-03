Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.30

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.30 and last traded at C$5.33, with a volume of 90226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on DBM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.11.
Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of C$466.24 million and a PE ratio of 6.00.
Insider Activity
In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Amar Doman bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.90 per share, with a total value of C$212,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$315,856.50.
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
