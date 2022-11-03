Domenic Lococo Sells 500 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $25,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,072.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Progress Software Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.05. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PRGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 67,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 214,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 60,103 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,828,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

