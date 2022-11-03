Domenic Lococo Sells 500 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $25,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,072.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Progress Software Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.05. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on PRGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 67,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 214,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 60,103 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,828,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

