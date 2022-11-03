Dominion Energy (D) to Release Earnings on Friday

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Dominion Energy has set its Q3 guidance at $0.98-1.13 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.95-4.25 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dominion Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

D opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.83. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $61.70 and a one year high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on D shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,565,000 after acquiring an additional 570,791 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,498,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,271,000 after purchasing an additional 416,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,883,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,843,000 after buying an additional 234,077 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 790.0% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 203,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,256,000 after acquiring an additional 180,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,827,000 after buying an additional 131,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

