Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Plans Dividend of $0.26

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2563 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

Shares of Dunelm Group stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $18.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DNLMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,230 ($14.22) to GBX 1,130 ($13.07) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Investec raised Dunelm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

