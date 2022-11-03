DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 billion-$14.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.56 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.00-$5.25 EPS.

Shares of DXC traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,167,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,939. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.95.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut DXC Technology from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut DXC Technology to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 27,781 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 432.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

